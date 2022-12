JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (KFOR/Storyful) – At least 14 people have died and one is still missing after a church performed a baptism ceremony in a river in South Africa, when a storm blew through, creating flash flooding.

According to local reports, about 33 church parishioners were taking part in the baptism in the Jukskei River in Johannesburg on December 3rd, when flash floods swept away 15 people.

The rescue operation will continue until the final person is accounted for.