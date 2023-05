Oklahoma City (KFOR) – One person is dead after a deadly hit and run, according to an OKCPD spokesperson.

The incident took place near SW 74th and S Western Avenue in Oklahoma City.

No information about the victim or suspect has been shared by police at this time.

A police spokesperson said they do not have a suspect.

OKCPD said one person is being questioned, but they are not considered a suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.