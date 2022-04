KHARKIV, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – Putin’s war on Ukraine continues to leave cities in ruins, including a Kindergarten, stores, and apartments in central Kharkiv, killing five and injuring 20 others.

The deadly strikes happened on Sunday, April 17th, so all of the Kindergarteners were home with their families, fortunately.

The worsening attack on innocent Ukrainians left many in tears, as they walked through the streets after their homes were destroyed.