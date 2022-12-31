TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa Police Department along with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police are working a overnight fatal officer-involved shooting after the suspect refused to follow commands.

Tulsa police say at approximately 3:29 am, the Tulsa Police Dispatch received a call for assistance from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. A Lighthorse Officer initiated a traffic stop near 8100 S Riverside and a pursuit ensued.

Police officials confirm during the pursuit the suspect pointed a firearm and discharged multiple rounds from his vehicle, when Tulsa Police Officers used a tire deflation device, also known as “Stop Sticks”. The suspect’s tires deflated, as he drove into the Rose Hill Cemetery located at 4161 E. Admiral Place. The suspect eventually came to a stop near the northeast corner of the property and emerged from the the vehicle wielding both a semi-automatic pistol and a short pistol gripped pump shotgun.

Police say after ignoring commands from the officers, members of the Tulsa Police Department and the Lighthorse Officer fired their weapons at the armed suspect, striking the suspect. First aid was administered at the scene, but the suspect died.

Tulsa Police Officers who discharged their weapons are on administrative leave, while the investigation continues.

Resident’s can expect a road closure at Rose Hill Cemetery on 4160 block of East Admiral Place as the scene is still a active investigation.

Stay with KFOR as further details develop.