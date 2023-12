OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At approximately 10:23 Sunday Morning an aircraft crashed on W Wilshire Blvd in Oklahoma City. There were two people aboard.

According to Oklahoma City Fire officials one person died at the scene. The other, a male, was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the accident was an engine problem according to officials. Traffic on Wilshire being blocked off due to the debris.

Courtesy: TJ Sivley, Photo of OKC plane crash