(KFOR) – KFOR is excited to announce the return of “Inside Edition” to our television lineup, starting Monday, September 12th at 3:30 p.m., with host Deborah Norville.

From investigative reports to health news, entertainment, and offbeat stories, the news magazine has been covering everything under the sun for the past 35 years.

In the video at the top of this story, Norville spoke to News 4’s Heather Holeman about the return of Inside Edition, including a glimpse into the investigative stories we will see in upcoming episodes.

“You go to the restaurant, you order scallops, that’s kind of expensive so you really want to make sure you get your money’s worth, but how do you know a scallop is a scallop?” Norville said. “Well, Inside Edition went to a dozen different places, took 12 different samples just like this. And we took samples and we took them to a DNA place that specializes in seafood DNA analysis. These are fried scallops,” she says, referring to the video. “Fried scallops could actually not be real scallops, they’re easier to hide, because look how uniform those are in the shape. Turns out, of the 12 samples we took, three of them were not scallops, and two of those three samples, they couldn’t even identify what it was – and these are people who specialize in seafood DNA. So, it’s kind of terrifying that even the experts don’t know what you’re eating. That’s what we do at Inside Edition, we open your eyes to things you might not have thought about, might not have been aware of.”

Norville also spoke about her appreciation for a viewer who noticed a lump on her neck that eventually turned malignant. She ended up having her thyroid removed and is cancer-free.

“I have been blessed because of the Inside Edition audience, and I am cognizant of that. Every time I look in the mirror and see this scar, I am so grateful for that scar because that means somebody cared enough to let me know, which is what we all should do for everybody.”

Inside Edition will air weekdays on KFOR at 3:30 p.m.