DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek High School baseball coach was removed this week after parents reported players suffering second-degree burns from dragging their knuckles on turf at practice.

Superintendent Jason Perez sent a letter apologizing to the family and players for the events that unfolded on September 26th.

The letter detailed how Head Coach Roland Baza would no longer serve as coach for Deerk Creek Baseball and that they would begin finding a new coach to replace him.

A number of parents reportedly told law enforcement about players who suffered second-degree burns after being forced to drag their knuckles across the turf at practice in the heat.

The school district conducted an investigation after speaking with staff and students who were there that day and that’s when Superintendent Perez said they decided to remove Baza.

These types of decisions are never easy to make. Nevertheless, the primary focus for our district remains the safety, well-being, and development of our students now and in the future. As this issue moving forward relates to personnel decisions, any additional information related to Coach Baza cannot be discussed. I would ask you to please respect Coach Baza’s privacy at this time and direct any further questions to myself or Bill Bays. Once again, I would like to apologize for all that has occurred and thank you for being such supportive families. It is my hope that we can work to rebuild your trust in our program as we prepare for a new baseball season in the spring. Superintendent Jason Perez, Deer Creek Public Schools

The school stated that there will be counselors available for any players who need them.

Baza has been with Deer Creek for many years and was hired as the head coach for the High School baseball team in 2019. Before that, he was the Assistant Coach for four seasons.