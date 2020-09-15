Deer Creek School Board votes to keep staggered distance learning despite protests

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – On Monday, the Deer Creek School Board decided to continue its group model for students to attend in-person classes two days a week and remote classes three days a week until Oklahoma County consistently stays in the state’s yellow category for COVID-19 cases.

School board members voted unanimously to reintroduce in-person classes 5 days a week if Oklahoma County stays in the state’s yellow category for COVID-19 cases for several weeks.

In order for elementary students (prek-5) to go back to in person learning 5-days a week, Oklahoma County would need to be in the yellow category for three weeks while

secondary students grades (6-12) would require five weeks in the yellow category.

This decision comes despite several Deer Creek families attending the meeting to protest the continued distance learning.

Around 40 parents and students attended the meeting with signs to voice their wishes to return to learn immediately.

However, board members cited state guidelines and the district’s Return To Learn Committee to continue distanced learning until cases are reduced.