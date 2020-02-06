Deer Creek School District “made aware of potential threat”

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with a metro school district were made aware of a potential threat this week.
According to Deer Creek School District officials, the potential threat was posted on a social media site Wednesday evening.
Students reported the post and police have been notified.
The district released the following statement about the incident:
“In an effort to be transparent, Deer Creek was made aware of a potential threat posted on a social media site this evening. Deer Creek’s first priority is the safety of our students and staff. If an incident is reported, administration and law enforcement are notified and, it is immediately investigated. If anything is found, it is addressed. All federal, state and local policy and laws are followed. Again, Deer Creek’s first priority is the safety of our students and staff. We are grateful to the students who made the right decision to report this post.”