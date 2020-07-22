Deer Creek School District to require face coverings for all students & staff

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Deer Creek School District will require all students and staff members to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when school starts back this fall.

“For the safety of our students and staff, Face Coverings will be required for all students and staff in school buildings and on school buses,” a School District news release states.

The news release states the following:

• One (1) Buff/Gator will be provided by the Deer Creek Schools Foundation for every student and staff member.

• Staff will work with our students to create a safe and comfortable environment for wearing masks. Mask protocol will be developed to train students how to safely wear masks. Opportunities will be provided throughout the day in a safe manner with appropriate physical distancing/spacing to take a break from wearing their masks.

• How to Help Your Child Adapt to Wearing a Mask

– Complete Children’s Health – CCH Mask Wearing Tips for Kids (handout) 2020.07.16.pdf

– Tips to Make Kids More Comfortable With Masks

The School District has extended the deadline for choosing virtual or blended learning. The news release states the following:

• 7th-12th Grade Families: If you have been contacted by Mr. Buck, Deer Creek Academy Principal, regarding blended or virtual learning and have not had the opportunity to respond and confirm your interest, please do so by Friday, July 24, 2020 or your name will be removed from the list. Additional information is forthcoming for elementary families who have expressed interest in virtual learning, Please watch for an email from Mr. Buck.

• Virtual Learning takes place at home utilizing the District’s content management system.

• Blended Learning (grades 7-12) requires a student to report to school every day for the classes they have chosen to take at the school site. This can be one or more classes. They complete their other subjects online through the district’s content management system at home.

• If a student chooses Virtual or Blended learning, they must commit to a minimum of one (1) semester.

• All subjects are available on our online platform for Blended and Virtual learning through Edmentum to include electives and advanced courses.

School District officials are reviewing potential calendar changes for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are working to update the FAQS in the Return To Learn Plan to send out to our parents as soon as decisions are made,” the news release states.

The School District requires proof of a residency for a student to be enrolled.

“Due to the pandemic, each family will need to submit their Proof of Residency virtually according to the emails listed on the form. It is imperative that you submit a completed form along with the other residency information,” the news release states. “Class assignments and course schedules are dependent upon Proof of Residency completion and submission.”

