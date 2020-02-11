Alert
Deer gun season length to remain unchanged

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has decided to not increase the length of deer gun season.

The Conservation Commission voted on numerous proposed rule changes on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Increasing the duration of deer gun season from 16 days to 23 days was among the proposals.

“Siding with ODWC’s recommendation, the commission voted to not increase the season,” a Department of Wildlife Conservation news release states. “So this next fall, gun season will be unchanged and remain to be 16 days long.”

