Defense Shines in Oklahoma’s Red-White Game

Oklahoma started their 2021 Red-White game honoring the year it is. Giving the defense a 21-0 lead to start.

And the defense was dominant early as freshman Kendall Dennis broke up a pass on fourth down giving the D three points in their altered scoring setup.

Shortly after that though, five star prospect Caleb Williams took his first snap as OU’s quarterback breaking off an 18 yard run on a zone read. Williams actually led OU in rushing with six carries for 61 yards. That led to a Gabe Brkic field goal.

After a quiet first half, the defense made their presence known again. Josh Ellison picked up a fumble dropped by Mario Williams, another five star talent.

Off the turnover, Williams connected with Jadon Haselwood on an incredible throw and one handed catch. That helped Williams find Jackson Sumlin, the son of former OU assistant Kevin Sumlin, on a 12 yard touchdown strike. Williams was ten of 11 for 99 yards and that score. Sumlin caught three passes for 33 yards.

In the second half, Spencer Rattler made use of his new receiver hitting Mario Williams on a 50 yard strike with Williams taking the ball out of corner DJ Graham’s hands. Williams led OU in receiving with five receptions for 84 yards. Rattler finished six of 14 for 116 yards.

But as OU progressed down the field, Billy Bowman and Bryson Washington had pass break ups in the end zone to prevent six. It led to another OU field goal.

Then Tennessee transfer Eric Gray showed why he’s getting a lot of love this spring breaking off a 19 yard touchdown run juking freshman Jordan Mukes. Mukes led OU with six tackles though. Gray finished his Oklahoma debut with four carries for 23 yards.

The OU defense added a safety on Mikey Henderson when Bryan Mead made a play inside the one, but the offense proved to be too much as white (offense) beat red (defense) 30-29.