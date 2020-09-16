Del City-Bishop McGuinness football game canceled after 2 Del City players, 1 coach test positive for COVID-19

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Mid-Del school district today announced Friday’s Del City High School football game against Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School has been canceled after several players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The game scheduled to take place was a non-district game and will not be rescheduled this season.

Mid-Del school officials also say Del City High School’s football practices have been suspended through Monday, September 21.

Mid-Del administrators say they have identified any members of the team who may need to quarantine and have communicated with those individuals directly.

