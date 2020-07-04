UPDATE: Del City police say off-duty Langston police officer opened fire on shoplifting suspect at Walmart

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An off-duty Langston police officer opened fire on a shoplifting suspect in the parking lot of the Del City Walmart, according to Del City police.

Multiple patrol vehicles were in the store’s parking lot, Saturday evening, and caution tape had been used to section off an area of the parking lot.

A witness told KFOR that he saw either a guard or an officer arguing with someone who was in their vehicle, then fire at the person in the vehicle as the person backed and continued to fire as the person drove away.

Police told KFOR that someone was suspected of shoplifting inside the store. That suspect left the store and got into a vehicle.

Del City police believe that an off-duty Langston police officer who works at the Walmart got into an argument with the suspect while the suspect was in the vehicle.

Officers say the suspect tried to back out with one of the vehicle’s doors open. At some point, the off-duty Langston officer fired his gun. Police are trying to determine if the off-duty officer fired his weapon before or after the suspect tried to back out of the parking space.

A person from the scene is being treated at a hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if the person in the hospital is the suspect.

The off-duty officer is being interviewed at the Del City Police Department by detectives.

