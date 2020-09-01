Del City Police investigating home invasion, attempted rape; neighbors claim the crime could’ve been prevented

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Del City Police say they are investigating a burglary and attempted rape of a woman, but neighbors say there were several red flags leading up to the alleged attack.

Investigators confirm to KFOR several 911 calls came into the department reporting suspicious activity on Saturday.

Marvin Maddox says he was running to the rescue Saturday night around 9 p.m. when his neighbor claimed a strange man broke in and brutally attacked her just before bedtime.

“She came out of the bathroom and he was standing by the TV,” Marvin Maddox said. “He choked her out and took her clothes off of her.”

Del City Police say they are now investigating the attack near Thomas Avenue and Sunnylane, and the suspect is still on the streets.

But Maddox says he thinks he knows exactly who did it.

“Yeah he’s been staying close by at a vacant house,” Maddox said.

Maddox tells KFOR he’s called police on this man before, claiming the suspect is searching for a place to stay. Del City Police came out to his street multiple times on Saturday.

Around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, a woman called into 911 saying her pillow was stolen off her front porch.

Police came out but left with no arrest.

An hour later, the same man allegedly was lurking around her porch again trying to steal more furniture.

“They said they couldn’t do anything bacuse they didn’t have a search warrant for the house he was staying in,” Maddox said.

Later that afternoon, police came back for a third time and searched a vacant home nearby. However, they say they didn’t find anyone inside.

Other neighbors tell KFOR they have recently come home to their front doors wide open and items missing from their front yards.

Del City detectives say they are actively searching for the suspect, believing he may be homeless.

“They may be looking hot and heavy for him now since it went to this level,” Maddox said. “Had they actually charged him then none of this would’ve happened.”

The victim tells KFOR she was called to the police station Monday for a line up to see if she could identify the suspect, but she says none of them were her attacker.

