Del City Police looking for man who pulled out machete during parking lot fight

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police are investigating an assault at a gas station after a customer became upset the car next to him was parked too close.

“Um, there was a fight in my parking lot,” the caller said. “There were two customers.”

A call came into Del City 911 from a 7/11 gas station near 44th and Sooner. The clerk stated two men were nose to nose in the parking lot.

“One of them pulled out a machete on the other one,” the caller said.

Police say it all started when a man, who was caught on surveillance footage, became enraged after a different customer “parked too close to his car.”

“It’s a red SUV,” the caller said. “A small SUV.”

According to investigators, the suspect “hopped out of his car,” “punched the victim in the face,” and then went back to his red sedan.

The suspect allegedly “reached under the seat” and “grabbed a machete and began waving it around.”

The suspect then took off on Sooner.

“Um one of them was a bald guy with tattoos,” the caller said. “He got out of his car with a machete.”

Police tell KFOR they do have a person of interest for this case, but he is not in custody yet.