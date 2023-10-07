Del City Police announced on their Facebook page the passing of one of their own this week, Lt. Matt Henry.

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police announced on their Facebook page the passing of one of their own this week, Lt. Matt Henry.

The department posted that he died unexpectedly of a medical condition and left behind a wife, daughter, and more.

Lt Henry was a tenacious and inquisitive officer & investigator and a compassionate shift supervisor, who always cared deeply for the officers he worked with. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lt. Henry’s wife Laura, daughter Natalie, and the rest of the Henry family during this challenging time. Del City Police Department

Lt. Henry worked for the Del City Police for 17 years.