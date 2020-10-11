Del City Police search for person of interest after man found dead in hotel room

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was found dead in his hotel room on Oct. 5.

The man was in his early 20’s and was the only guest in his room at Woodspring Suites in Del City.

“We had a gentleman staying there, kind of died under suspicious circumstances,” Major Bradley Rule with the Del City Police Department said.

The victim has not been identified. Police say the position and state of his body didn’t look right.

“The scene was a little suspicious, and there was a mark on his body we found a little suspicious,” Rule said.

The official cause of death has not been released. The body was discovered the day he died.

Police are sharing surveillance images of a woman in the hotel they’d like to talk to for more information.

“She was seen there obviously on video there in the hotel at the time we believe he passed, and so we just want to talk to her and see what she knows,” she said.

So far, police haven’t named any suspects yet.