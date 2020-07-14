DeMarco Murray to Own the New York Mets?

DeMarco Murray….Meet the Mets. The current OU running backs coach is looking to buy a portion of the New York Mets, per a report from ESPN.

Murray is said to be part of a group of NFL players joining Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez looking to buy the team. The other NFL players include Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and Brian Urlacher.

The New York Post reports that the group has submitted a bid of $1.7 billion dollars for the franchise.

ESPN adds that Bradley Beal of the Wizards, Mason Plumlee of the Nuggets and retired offensive lineman Joe Thomas are also apart of the group looking to buy the Mets.