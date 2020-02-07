Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg to campaign in OKC

NORFOLK, VA – NOVEMBER 25: Newly announced Democratic presidential candidate, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference to discuss his presidential run on November 25, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. The 77-year old Bloomberg joins an already crowded Democratic field and is presenting himself as a moderate and pragmatic option in contrast to the current Democratic Party’s increasingly leftward tilt. In recent years, Bloomberg has used some of his vast personal fortune to push for stronger gun safety laws and action on climate change. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will campaign in Oklahoma City Saturday, Feb. 8, accompanied by supporter Judge Judy Sheindlin.

While in OKC, Bloomberg, the Republican mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, will visit the Oklahoma City National Memorial to pay his respects, according to a Bloomberg campaign news release.

Later in the evening, he will speak at an organizing event with his ‘Mike Bloomberg 2020’ supporters, “sharing his vision for uniting the country and why he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump in November.”

The organizing event will be at Devon Great Hall, Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive. Doors will open to the public at 7:45 p.m. The event will officially begin at 8:30 p.m.

Sheindlin, the star of long-running popular courtroom show ‘Judge Judy,’ endorsed Bloomberg for president in January and campaigned with him throughout Texas, according to the news release.

“To engage voters in this key Super Tuesday state, Mike Bloomberg 2020 recently announced the opening of three field offices and the hiring of two dozen staffers across Oklahoma. The Mike Bloomberg 2020 Oklahoma state headquarters is located in the heart of Oklahoma City’s Asian District,” the news release states.

Bloomberg’s visit on Saturday will be his second in Oklahoma so far. He visited Tulsa in January, unveiling the Greenwood Initiative, “his plan to help create generational wealth for Black Americans, drive economic empowerment and close the economic gap between white and Black Americans,” according to the news release.