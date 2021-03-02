Deputies asking for public’s help after handgun stolen during theft

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a gun was stolen during a recent burglary.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man who was caught on camera during a vehicle burglary.

Investigators say the break-in occurred just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2020 in the 13000 block of East Hwy 66 in Arcadia.

The truck owner later realized that a handgun was missing.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 713-1017.