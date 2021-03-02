Deputies asking for public’s help after handgun stolen during theft

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a gun was stolen during a recent burglary.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man who was caught on camera during a vehicle burglary.

Investigators say the break-in occurred just before 4 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2020 in the 13000 block of East Hwy 66 in Arcadia.

The truck owner later realized that a handgun was missing.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 713-1017.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter