Deputies coordinate with delivery truck drivers to deter 'porch pirates'

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Cleveland County say they are taking a stand against ‘porch pirates.’

Throughout the holidays, deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say they conducted 125 extra patrols during Operation Santa Watch.

Authorities say they coordinated with 32 delivery trucks from UPS, FedEx, and Amazon to prevent porch package thefts.

Officials say the operation was created to deter porch pirates from stealing packages, and eliminate unsafe driving in Cleveland County neighborhoods.

Throughout the operation, deputies made 25 traffic stops, issued 23 warnings, gave five citations, and made two arrests.

