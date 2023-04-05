HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – When a robbery suspect fled near a wooded area in Florida, Hillsborough County deputies used heat-detecting cameras to find a man deep in the woods. He was not the suspect, but rather a 75-year-old missing man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Surprised deputies are heard in the video at the top of this story, as they realized the man’s description matched that of a man who had gone missing the day before.

“That is wild,” one deputy is heard saying. “That’s amazing, great job everybody,” he continued.

Deputies rescued the man and reunited him with his family shortly thereafter.

“What a wonderful example of being in the right place at the right time,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We’re grateful that this was able to end in a safe return for the missing person and his family.”