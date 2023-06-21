LAKEWOOD, Colorado (KFOR/Storyful) – Even a 5-year-old little girl had heard that old adage that law enforcement officers love donuts. So, when two deputies in Colorado asked the lost girl if she would like some strawberries and chocolate hummus, she instead asked, “Why don’t you have donuts?”

The deputies responded after a caller reported the young girl, walking through a neighborhood barefoot.

As seen in the video at the top of this story, the deputies got quite a kick out of her response to their healthy snack offer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted, “‘Out of the mouths of babes’ they say. In this case, we have proof… His snack of fresh strawberries and chocolate hummus wasn’t exactly what she hoped for, but when she questioned him, he was able to explain why we ‘donut’ want to eat unhealthy snacks.”

The post continued, “Fortunately, we were able to find her home and help ensure she is being properly cared for by relatives.”