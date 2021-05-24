Derek Jeter’s insane New York castle on market for $12.75 million

(NEXSTAR) – Former Yankees player Derek Jeter has once again listed his New York castle, this time for $12,750,000 — about a $2 million price cut from the previous listing after the property failed to sell.

Jeter purchased the historic 1915 home in 2005 for $1.2 million, the Sacramento Bee reports.

According to listing agent Diane Mitchell, the home “had fallen into very sad disrepair, and when the current owners bought it, they put a lot of love into it.”

She said the Jeters “have restored it probably beyond its prior beauty and glory.”

Besides redoing the interior of the home, the Jeters also built an infinity pool and pool house, which overlooks the scenic Greenwood Lake, a 9-mile lake that stretches from New York to New Jersey.

Mitchell said Greenwood Lake is bustling with activity year-round, including boating, fishing, skiing, ice fishing and skating. In the winters, the lake often freezes over, paving the way for zipping snowmobiles and ice skaters.

The home is situated on 700 feet of lakeshore property.

Mitchell said the ideal buyer is “somebody who wants to get away from it all.” The property is only an hour from midtown Manhattan, she added, “Though if you had a helicopter, it’d be a lot faster.”