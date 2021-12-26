Despite Protocols, Thunder Take Down Pelicans by Five

OKC wasn’t immune from the wave of Covid that’s hit the NBA. Before their contest with the Pelicans, the Thunder found out both Darius Bazley and Tre Mann entered into health and safety protocols.

On the floor, OKC had a big youth movement in their game with the Pels. Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl both got the start. Aaron Wiggins made the most of it. He slammed home a big dunk in the first quarter from Josh Giddey. Giddey didn’t score a single point, but managed to notch a double-double with ten assists and ten rebounds. He’s the second player in NBA history to do so without scoring a point.

That was part of a 15-0 Thunder run, but in the third, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped keep the Pelicans at bay with a big dunk. SGA poured in 31 points and in the process passed James Harden for eighth most points in a Thunder uniform.

In the fourth, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit a big three to give OKC a six point advantage. JRE had 15 points.

The game was put on ice when Giddey found Wiggins on a one handed alley-layup. Wiggins had a career high 24 points and six rebounds in the 117-112 Thunder win.

OKC has won six of their last ten games as they head west to square off with the Sacramento Kings.