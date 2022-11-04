SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening.

McCurtain County, Oklahoma

Batiste has sustained damage to homes and injuries to people due to a massive tornado.

The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel. Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.

According to the National Weather Service, there is widespread structural damage in Idabel with homes damaged and destroyed, reports of injuries, and power lines downs. Command shelters are being set up.

East Texas

Hughes Springs has sustained major storm damage from possible tornadoes in the area. The Hughes Springs Fire Department sustained major fire damage as a result of the storm.

Hughes Springs Fire Department, Courtesy: James Frazier

Paris has also sustained major damage to homes and properties.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Department said they have received numerous calls reporting damage in the area but could not confirm or deny if anyone has been injured. The county has emergency responders answering multiple calls and is asking residents to take caution and watch for downed trees and power lines.

Paris, Texas takes direct hit from large tornado. (Courtesy: Winston Bearden)

Multiple agencies are assessing the situation and damages throughout east Texas and southwest Oklahoma. KTAL/KMSS has reporters on the scene.