PHOENIX, Ariz. (KFOR/Storyful) – Back in June of 2022, an anti-abortion activist, who calls himself the “Pro-Life Spiderman,” made national news while scaling all 50-stories of Oklahoma City’s tallest building, the Devon Tower – without a harness. Now, he’s done it again in Phoenix, Arizona.

Video at the top of this story first shows his climb to the top of the Devon skyscraper, and his arrest once he reached the top safely, followed by scaling the 40-story vacant former Chase Bank building, which is Arizona’s tallest building, according to local reports.

Maison DesChamps, 23, livestreamed his latest climb on Instagram, where he asked viewers to donate to a pro-life cause.

After he successfully made it to the top, he – once again – was arrested.

DesChamps has previously climbed the New York Times Building in Manhattan and the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, as well as skyscrapers in Las Vegas and Detroit.

In Oklahoma City, after DesChamps posted bail, he told News 4 that he was not concerned with the taxpayer cost of the emergency response, nor taking responders away from other calls.

“There’s no law that says you can’t climb skyscrapers,” Des Champs said. “I mean, obviously it’s granted, they’re going to come out and they’re going to address the situation. But I think, you know, it’s part of the process.”