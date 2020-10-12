Dick’s Sporting Goods to hire up to 9,000 holiday workers

ST. LOUIS — Dick’s Sporting Goods is looking to hire as many as 9,000 workers for the holidays.

The Pittsburgh-based chain will host its “National Signing Day” recruiting effort on Oct. 14 for positions across the country.

The extra staffing will serve the company’s stores and distribution centers as well as fulfill curbside pickup and ship-from-store orders.

“Our in-store teammates are key to providing the exceptional customer service experience and expert guidance our customers expect,” Julie Lodge-Jarrett, Dick’s senior vice president and chief people officer, said in a statement.

All Dick’s store locations and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but Black Friday offers will be available on Thanksgiving Day at dicks.com, golfgalaxy.com and fieldandstreamshop.com.

Job applicants are encouraged to apply online on the company’s website.

