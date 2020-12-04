Discrepancy of over 350 COVID-19 deaths reported by OSDH and CDC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state reporting a huge difference in the number of Oklahoma COVID-19 deaths compared to the number the CDC has released.

“We post them on the day that we get them but that number can change,” said Col. Lance Frye, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health. “I don’t know the exact reason.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the State of Oklahoma reporting 1,836 total COVID-19 deaths.

At the same time, the CDC reporting 2,203 deaths for Oklahoma.

A difference of 367.

“I know there is often a lag. They usually get their information from us so it should line up eventually,” Frye said.

We called the State Department of Health on Thursday morning, who said they were looking into the difference.

But during Thursday’s press conference, the question was left unanswered.

State says they don’t know how the CDC reports their numbers.

“I don’t know where they’re gathering that data as far as where in the process. So, I don’t know if they’re going through the, getting them at the stage where we’ve actually gone through and made sure they were actually COVID-19 related,” Frye said. “They could be getting them earlier in the process or later.”

We called the CDC ourselves, who asked us to email our request. But Frye suspects the numbers will eventually line up.

“I would hope that they will,” Frye said. “The numbers we give are to the best of our knowledge, ones that we’ve verified and made sure that they were COVID-19.”

News 4 has still yet to hear back from the CDC as to why their death toll is so much larger than the state’s.

The state tells us they’re looking further into it.