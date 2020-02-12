Disney just raised key ticket price to more than $200

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge **This image is for use with this specific article only** Sussman/Getty Images

(CNN) — Disney fans looking to party with Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the gang in California could have to pay more than $200 per ticket.

Disney Parks on Wednesday revised its demand-based pricing structure for its California theme parks. Disney now offers five pricing tiers, up from three. The company introduced the new ticketing system more than a year ago.

Going forward, a solo “hopper” ticket, which allows guests to visit both Disneyland and the Disney California Adventure Park in one day, will cost between $159 and $209, Disney told CNN Business in an emailed statement. The highest price applies to peak tourist dates, which typically include weekends and major holidays, such as the Fourth of July. Two- to five-day hopper ticket prices now range from $290 to $415, the company said.

Individual adults visiting either — but not both — parks in Anaheim, California, must pay between $104 and $154 for a one-day visit. Two- to five-day visits to one park now cost between $235 and $360.

Disney said the purpose of the new pricing structure is to preserve the guest experience at its parks and help the company to spread attendance more evenly throughout the year.

“A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible ticket choices to enable families to choose what’s best for them,” a Disney spokesperson said.

A typical full-day visit to Disneyland lasts about 15 hours. The price of admission to the park is comparable to the average price for a three-hour sporting event, Broadway play, or concert, the company said.

There’s a lot more to do at the 85-acre Disneyland theme park this year. Disney unveiled its Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction last year. The company plans to launch its Avengers Campus some time this summer.