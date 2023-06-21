OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is starting to feel like summer, but some families are already preparing for the Oklahoma State Fair.

Whether it is the food, rides, exhibit, or entertainment, there is always something for everyone at the fair.

One of the most popular attractions at the fair is Disney On Ice.

This year, families can enjoy the combination of Frozen and Encanto at the Jim Norick Arena from September 14 through September 19.

Guests will be transported to Arendelle as Anna searches for Elsa and goes on a magical adventure with Kristoff and Sven.

After that, audiences will journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia where they meet the Madrigals.

Mirabel tells the tale of her family and her journey to save the casita, her enchanted family home.

Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advanced tickets starting Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 27.