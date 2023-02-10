BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KFOR/Storyful) – Distracted driving led to a dramatic rollover crash in Bountiful, Utah – and it was captured on surveillance camera.

The city is located about ten miles north of Salt Lake City, where one driver is seen in the video at the top of this story pulling out of a parallel parking space. Another vehicle behind it doesn’t slow down or stop, plowing directly into the car, then overturning.

“Here’s some closure for the ‘how does that even happen’ crowd,” the Bountiful City Police Department posted on Facebook. “Please, pay attention when you are behind the wheel. Thankfully no one was hurt in this collision, but never forget that when it comes to vehicles you can be mere seconds away from a life changing event.”