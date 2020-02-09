Ditch the flowers and gift your Valentine one of these creative bouquets instead

(CNN) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Have you bought a gift for your significant other yet? Your mind might dart to a traditional bouquet of red roses, but why not try gifting something new and creative for a change?

A number of restaurants and retailers are selling special bouquets for you and your Valentine to enjoy. For your convenience, we’ve compiled some below.

A bouquet of carbs

Starting Feb. 13, breadstick bouquets and chocolate mint boxes will be included in Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two.

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but as a woman, let me tell you that statement is equally applicable to us as well.

Starting at $34.99, the dinner will include a three-course meal with a breadstick bouquet and a box of Olive Garden’s classic chocolate mints.

The breadstick bouquets will be available in restaurants while supplies last, but for those wanting to create their own breadstick bouquet, you can download the wrappers on Olive Garden’s website.

Cheddar bay biscuits for your ‘cheddar bae’

Starting Feb. 10, you can gift a heart-shaped box filled with a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster.

Yes, this isn’t a bouquet, but it’s a heart-shaped box filled with Red Lobster’s iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Who could say no to that?

Starting February 10, you can order a half-dozen biscuits to be picked up in a restaurant or delivered to your loved one’s door (or your own door. I’m not here to judge). The heart-shaped box can be added to your order for an additional $1, while supplies last.

Give a ‘hole’ lotta love with some donuts

What’s better than a box of donuts? A bouquet of donuts, like this one from Harry & David.

It goes for $49.99 and has 10 mini cake donuts dipped in either dark or white chocolate. They’re beautifully decorated with more chocolate drizzle and candy toppings so you can tell your boo, “I donut want to live without you.”

For the meat lovers

This bouquet of bacon from baconbouquets.com features a dozen handcrafted bacon roses, currently being sold at a sale price of $65.99.

If sweets aren’t your thing, consider a savory bouquet of meat.

This bouquet of bacon from baconbouquets.com features a dozen handcrafted bacon roses, currently being sold at a sale price of $65.99. There are other flavors too, such as the apricot habanero bouquet.

This bouquet from Hickory Farms includes three types of salami for $49.

So whether you’re cooking a fancy dinner or just planning to watch Netflix and chill, you’ll have some great salami for your charcuterie board.

Cold, hard cash

Honestly, cash is probably the easiest gift to give someone. It lets the recipient buy whatever they want and you don’t have to worry about getting a gift receipt. But handing someone an envelope of money can seem more like a business transaction than a way to say “I love you.”

With a money bouquet, you can gift cash in a fun way that shows you still put some effort and time into the gift.

This one from Etsy seller Moneyleis4U has 12 roses made out of dollar bills that add up to $96. Including the cash and labor costs, the money bouquet goes for $150.

Everyone needs underwear

Sure, flowers are pretty, but they aren’t practical. Underwear, on the other hand, is something that most people wear every day.

This bouquet of thongs from Hanky Panky goes for $150 and once you unravel each thong, a silk rose is revealed underneath.

So you can get a gift that is both practical and beautiful.