If you like sunny skies and highs in the 80’s then you will LOVE this forecast.

For the last weekend of May we will see great weather. It will be a bit breezy from time-to-time, so not the best conditions for allergy sufferers.

June 1st is Monday and we will see Summer-like weather with highs climbing in the 90’s next week.

It looks like a dry forecast as well with no good rain chances until the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!