STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan (KFOR/Storyful) – One minute, a father was talking to his two-year-old son, while his family enjoyed a pool party in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The next minute, the father turned to see his son’s lifeless body at the bottom of the pool.

Video at the top of this story shows Officer Nathan Sears racing to help the boy’s frantic parents, who had pulled their son’s body from the pool and began CPR.

“After about a minute of the mother giving compressions and the father giving breaths, the young boy spit up some of the water and began gasping for breaths. Officer Sears arrived on scene where the young boy was still blue in the face and struggling to breathe,” the Sterling Heights Police Department posted on Facebook.

Officer Sears took over, flipped the boy over and started back blows to clear the boy’s airway, as his father is seen in the background on his knees with his face to the ground in despair.

Once his son began crying, the father raced back to his side and held him close.

The boy was taken to the hospital and, according to police, “is back to his happy self.”

“Please use this as a reminder of water safety and to learn C.P.R.! This accident occurred and went unnoticed by people within the pool, mere feet away from the child. Stay vigilant and enroll in a C.P.R. class to help save a life,” the post continued.