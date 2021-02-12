Do you know how to drive on ice? OCSO offers advice on winter weather automobile safety

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been an icy week in Oklahoma, and forecasters expect more winter weather will move in this weekend.

The advice from the experts is this: stay home if you can.

However, if you are an essential worker, and you know you will need to drive in the ice here’s some tips from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Corporal Joe Wood is a law enforcement driving instructor.

Friday, Cpl. Wood shared his winter weather safety training with News 4’s Ali Meyer.

He says the number one mistake drivers make is speeding.

“Most definitely slow it down,” said Cpl. Wood. “If you can keep from engaging the antilock breaking system, do that. Just slowly give the breaks input.”

Cpl. Wood uses a technique called ‘”straight line braking” which means drivers should keep the wheel straight when braking and when accelerating.

Avoid slamming on the brakes, especially when making a turn.

“When they do that they’re actually causing the tires to lose traction,” said Cpl. Wood.

If you hit a patch of ice, turn your steering wheel in the direction of the slide and focus your eyes on the where you want to go.

Remember, the speed limit is off-limits when the roads are covered in ice.

“If it says 45 (mph), and you feel like you have to do 25,” said Cpl. Wood. “I’d much rather you do 25 (mph) and make it to safely to your destination.”

Driving on ice is harder than it looks.

It is difficult to keep your wheel pointed in the direction of travel when the pressure is on.

“Always look in the direction (you) want to go,” said Cpl. Wood. “No matter what. Keep the wheel pointed that way.”

Keep in mind, no one ever plans to get stranded on the highway.

So, if you must leave the house, make sure you pack a few essentials in your car just in case.

It’s a good idea to pack water, a fully charged phone, a blanket and some snacks.

Make sure your vehicle is gassed up before the storm hits.