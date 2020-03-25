Doctor who served as adviser for movie ‘Contagion’ has contracted coronavirus

The doctor who served as a medical adviser during the filming of the 2011 pandemic movie Contagion has announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, who assisted director Steve Soderbergh during the filming of the 2011 film, revealed the positive test during an interview on Fox News on Tuesday.

“If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey,” Dr. Lipkin told Fox’s David Asman.

Dr. Lipkin did not provide any other details about how he contracted the virus.

Many of the scenes in the 2011 film reflect Dr. Lipkin’s experiences in Beijing during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Fighting the Coronavirus: Dr. Ian Lipkin reveals his own personal battle with the coronavirus and says if it can hit him, it can hit anybody. #AmericaFirst #KAG2020 #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/IxTpJ54sFn — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 24, 2020