Doctors explain why Oklahomans should not fear the vaccine having unexpected side effects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fear of the COVID-19 vaccine has a lot of people saying they would like to wait and see what side effects there are, but doctors want to reassure Oklahomans that it is safe.

Dr. Douglas Brevets said people should not worry about unexpected, long-term effects.

“I’m confident of that because I understand the biology of what’s happening,” he said.

Dr. Drevets is just one of the healthcare providers who have said they are eager to take the vaccine.

“I am scheduled on Wednesday morning to get it so I can’t wait,” said Dr. Jason Benn, an ER doctor at Integris SW Medical Center.

“I know I’m getting mine very soon as well. I’m looking forward to it,” agreed Dr. Jean Hausheer, past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and leader of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 Task Force.

Dr. Drevets said people should understand that while the vaccine is new, the science behind it is not.

“What we’re seeing now with the MRNA vaccine is a really astounding convergence of decades of science,” he said.

He explained the vaccine was designed in part by a company that has been making this same type of vaccine for years.

“mRNA vaccines have actually been looked at for quite sometime but mostly in the cancer field,” Dr. Drevets said, “and so that’s how BioNtech, which is partnering with Pfizer, has been making mRNA vaccines for cancer. They just, that was their niche.”

The vaccine only has two parts, the mRNA which prompts the cells to create the protein that fights COVID-19, and the fat cells that surround the mRNA to protect it before its consumed by the protein-creating cells.

“So that’s all that’s in this vaccine,” Dr. Drevets said. “There’s no preservatives. There’s no other chemicals, it’s very stripped down.”

Pediatrician Dr. Don Wilbur also wanted to remind people that there is no live virus in the vaccine, and that it won’t affect genetic make-up.

“There is no effect on your DNA,” Dr. Wilbur said. “It does not go into the nucleus of the cell, there’s no effect on DNA.”

Dr. Hausheer said it’s more than the science behind the vaccine, but that doctors also trust the testing that led up to its release.

“Huge numbers of people were in the studies, unprecedented,” Dr. Hausheer said, “and our FDA is very very very careful on how they do approvals and process.”