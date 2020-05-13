Doctors: Parents shouldn’t delay bringing kids to the emergency room

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the state is currently working to safely reopen the state, some parents are still concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in medical facilities.

Doctors say they have heard of cases across the country where parents delayed taking their children to the emergency room due to fears of COVID-19.

However, doctors in Oklahoma say there are steps being taken to protect anyone who comes to the hospital.

“With COVID-19 being a big scare, a lot of people are concerned not only for their safety but their kids’ safety and the safety of others at home. We are taking every precaution whatsoever to protect not only ourselves but our families and our children to make sure they’re safe that if they do come, they will be protected,” said Dr. Ryan Brown, pediatric physician at Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine.

Physicians say that before families think about delaying a trip to the emergency room, they should call their primary care physician to see if they can be treated without heading to the hospital.

“Another thing that people don’t realize is the Poison Control Center has a 1-800 number. A lot of kids are still getting into things and they can call 1-800-222-1222 and they can talk to a professional and they can say, ‘Take your kid to the ER,’ or, ‘That’s something we can deal with at home,'” said Dr. Brown.

If you do have an emergency, doctors say you should still take precautions when you go to the ER.

Brown says that masks are being given to people who come to the hospital for treatment. Also, doctors ask that if at all possible, leave most of the family at home if you need to bring just one child to the emergency room.