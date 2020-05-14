Doctors: Strange skin condition may be immune response to COVID-19

(CNN) — Parents, hospitals and clinics should expect to see more cases of a mystifying condition that seems to be affecting children after a bout with COVID-19, doctors said Wednesday.

The condition, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, appears to be a post-viral syndrome, said Dr. Jeffrey Burns, a critical care specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital who has been coordinating a global group of doctors who compare notes on the condition.

Doctors are investigating cases in at least 150 children, most of them in New York. But a CNN survey finds hospitals and clinics in at least 18 states and Washington, DC are checking into suspected cases.

“This multisystem inflammatory syndrome is not directly caused by the virus,” Burns told CNN. “The leading hypothesis is that it is due to the immune response of the patient.”

Symptoms include persistent fever, inflammation and poor function in organs such as the kidneys or heart. Children may also show evidence of blood vessel inflammation, such as red eyes, a bright red tongue and cracked lips, said Dr. Moshe Arditi, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

British doctors first sounded the alert about the syndrome last month. The Royal College of Paediatrics said Thursday that between 75 and 100 children in Britain had been affected. Italian doctors have also reported the syndrome.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said it’s a complicated disorder.

“It’s a spectrum of disorders, and so in some cases you’ll have the individual have coronary artery involvement. Sometimes they don’t,” Ezike told a news conference.

A delayed response to infection

Not all of the affected children have tested positive for the coronavirus, but reports from Europe and from several cities in the United States show a link.

“There seems to be delayed responses to COVID infections in these kids,” Arditi said.

Burns believes more cases will turn up as COVID-19 affects more people. It’s a rare condition, but rare consequences of viral infections are seen more often when millions of people are infected.

“We can expect that each of the epicenters will see clusters of these emerging roughly four to six weeks later,” Burns told CNN.

“It makes sense that it emerged in New York first because New York had the largest and most severe outbreak (of COVID-19), followed by New Jersey and, unfortunately, Boston.”

Most children are not seriously affected by the syndrome, Burns said. Most don’t even need treatment in the intensive care unit, he said, although a few have died. “We do have proven treatments that we can use and are using,” he said. They include blood thinners and immune modulators.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing a Health Alert Network notification to send to doctors across the country, a CDC spokesman said. Burns said the World Health Organization is also working to define the syndrome and alert doctors so they will know what to look for and how to treat it.

“This new entity has some similarities to Kawasaki disease,” Arditi told CNN. “But there are a lot more features that are consistent with toxic shock syndrome, such as multi-organ system involvement and severe abdominal involvement with diarrhea,” he added.

It will be important to study, because the response could help explain why children are so much less likely to be severely affected by COVID-19 than adults are, said Burns.

“Understanding the child’s immune response could be a key to vaccine development and could also be a key to therapy for adults to understand why children are able to fight (COVID-19) off so well,” Burns said.

Doctors find suspected cases in 17 states

CNN has contacted departments of health, hospitals and state officials around the country to get a sense of how many children are affected, and where.

Some state health departments told CNN that they are waiting for the CDC alert. “We are working with the CDC on a case definition and are looking into possible cases, but won’t have more until the CDC finalizes its definition,” a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health said.

“We don’t believe this syndrome is very common, but several cases have been reported elsewhere in association with COVID-19,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for infectious diseases and immunizations at the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division. “This syndrome appears to be an uncommon but serious complication of COVID-19 in children.”

Paul Mounds, chief of staff for the Connecticut governor’s office, said the syndrome would be trackable illness in the state. The Department of Public Health “sent this out to all the Connecticut pediatric health systems to make sure that they are reporting if these cases are occurring in their facilities, so we can be able to track it and handle it accordingly,” Mounds said Wednesday.

States reporting cases include:

California

Delaware

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

Dr. David Chansolme, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at INTEGRIS Health in Oklahoma City, says more research needs to be done before we can fully understand the syndrome.

“COVID-19 is still a young disease. It continues to evolve. There are case reports coming out of New York about children who have some sort of syndrome, primarily manifesting by a severe skin symptoms and some shocky type symptoms,” Dr. Chansolme said. “There have been lots of different syndromes described with COVID. For example, we primarily think of this as a respiratory disease that attacks the lungs. From the beginning, we’ve known ever since the first days in China that some people only have GI symptoms. There have been reports of strokes. There have been reports of meningitis. There have been reports of all kinds of different syndromes, meaning it doesn’t present exactly the same in everybody. Exactly what is involved in these syndromes in these children, that will take time to know. Is it the virus itself? Is it the way the immune system reacts to the virus? Is it a medication? Lots of different possibilities there that we need to be careful about jumping to conclusions based on one tiny, little soundbite from one news clip. Rather, look at the whole body of evidence, the whole body of data. Let them do their data gathering and then try and make some judgments based off of that.”