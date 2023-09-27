For the first time in nearly three decades, the Oklahoma City Dodgers are Pacific Coast League Champions. OKC handled Round Rock 5-2 to win game two of their best of three series.

The Dodgers were paced by pitcher Gavin Stone. Stone struck out ten in six and a third innings pitched.

Offensively OKC got a two run shot by Jonny Deluca to give them a two-one lead. Then Michael Busch added a three run bomb in the fifth which put the Dodgers at arms length for good. It was Busch’s 30th home run of the season.

In the 9th, Wander Suero was on to close it out and he got Jonathan Ornelas to fly out to Deluca in right. The Dodgers claimed their first PCL title since 1996.

Next up for OKC, they travel to Las Vegas for a Triple-A Championship game Saturday night against the International League.