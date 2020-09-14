Dog found with chain padlocked around neck being adopted

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A stray dog was found in south Oklahoma City with a massive padlock around its neck will soon have a new home.

Robert Riojas told KFOR that the stray dog showed up in front of his house on his surveillance camera.

“An alarm, like buzzing noise, went off, and I was like, ‘What the heck’s going on,’ you know, like, ‘Who’s outside my home,’” said Robert Riojas, the man who found the dog.

The dog was dragging a massive chain that was padlocked around her neck.

“I don’t see how anyone can be that cruel, that inhumane, that cold heartedness,” Riojas said.

Riojas added that he thought the chain weighed about 30 pounds.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It was so aggressively tight on this dog that it was digging into her skin.”

In his surveillance video, Riojas is seen giving the dog treats. However, the dog that he thought would be really timid, was welcoming to all the love in all shapes and sizes. Video taken by Riojas shows a young girl petting the dog.

“She was amazing,” he said. “Everyone that was walking in, she was licking on them, getting close to them, being friendly.”

After handing the dog over to Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, Riojas reached out to Oklahoma Rep. Mickey Dollens.

“There’s no law on the books that says you can’t chain a dog up without a collar, proper tether, and that’s something that we want to address,” he said. “I was very surprised and alarmed to find how few laws there are on the books that address animal cruelty in Oklahoma.”

Dollens said he is now working on drafting a bill against animal cruelty.

“To let people know that this is not okay, it’s not acceptable and that if anyone does it again they face a penalty,” he said.

Now, KFOR learned that the dog is in the process of being adopted.

LATEST STORIES: