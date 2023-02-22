OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local animal shelter says there are dozens of dogs in need of loving homes.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it currently has 99 dogs up for adoption.

The shelter says it is hoping to adopt out 200 dogs by Feb. 25, but they’re only at 40% of their goal so far.

Bubbles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Celeste Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chunky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Eabha Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Foxy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Izzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Saweetie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hades Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

One dog, in particular, is especially in need of a loving home. Jamie is just 9-months-old but has spent 219 days in the shelter.

Jamie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.