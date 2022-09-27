OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fun-filled, family-friendly event is headed to Oklahoma City’s Scissortail Park, which will include a one-mile dog walk, a bounce house, face painting, pet adoptions, pet competitions, and more.

The annual BarkWalk & Pet Festival will take place Sunday, October 2nd. You can register for the walk in person at 10:00 a.m. or click here to register online. Tickets for the fundraiser cost $25 and include a T-shirt, while the Pet Fest is free.

The walk begins at 11:00 a.m., followed by the Pet Fest, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In years past, around 3,000 people have attended the annual event, which, this year, will also feature $20 microchipping, $10 nail trims, music, food trucks, a raffle, and a variety of vendors.

Fifteen local shelters will be on hand with pets available for adoption.

Plenty of water will be available for dogs. Dogs participating in the walk with their human companions must be spayed or neutered if over the age of six months.

Though all breeds are welcome, this fundraising event will benefit The Boxer Rescue of Oklahoma.

Scissortail Park is located at 300 SW 7th St in Oklahoma City.