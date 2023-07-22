OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City Police Officer was bit by a dog and forced to shoot and kill the animal after it attacked.

Police were called to 122nd and Greenwick in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. after reports about two big dogs roaming the neighborhood.

A neighbor called police and animal control after seeing the dogs running loose and biting another neighbor. There was concern because this isn’t the first time the dogs have been aggressive.

When police showed up one of the two German Shepherds allegedly bit an officer, we don’t know the extent of the officers’ injuries but we do know one dog was shot and killed, the other was taken to animal welfare.

Neighbors told News Four the dogs attacked them last July and filed a complaint, but nothing was done.

Neighbors also said there’s fears of retaliation from the dog owner for speaking out.

They said the dogs have been a problem for several years, leaving much of the neighborhood fearful.

One neighbor said she checks her video surveillance before leaving the house to make sure the dogs aren’t roaming.

KFOR is working to get updates from the police on the extent of the officers’ injuries.