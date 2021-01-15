Dog taken in stolen car in Denver found 2 weeks later

DENVER (KDVR) — A dog left in a car that ended up stolen has been found after two weeks.

“It’s all been so surreal,” said dog owner Donna Lopez. “I’m overwhelmed that she’s home.”

Lopez said she had gone into a convenience store on New Year’s Day in a Denver neighborhood and left her Australian cattle dog, Spitfire, inside her car.

Lopez, who said she was gone for a few minutes, admits leaving the keys inside the car. When she returned, both the car and Spitfire were gone.

Lopez said her car, which had been crashed, was recovered a few blocks away, but Spitfire was not.

Every day afterward, Lopez went back to the area to look for Spitfire, leaving articles of clothing with Lopez’s scent on them.

Then on Thursday, Lopez was notified by a local shelter that Spitfire had been found in an area not far from where she disappeared 14 days prior. A construction crew had found her.

“I’m feeling a lot of things. I haven’t had a good cry yet,” Lopez said. “It’s on the way.”

Lopez, who said she’s happy Spitfire is back, offered some advice: “Don’t leave your keys in the car.”

Both Denver police and Colorado State Patrol say they are investigating.