OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A dog who has spent most of his life in the shelter is still searching for a loving family.
At just 3-months-old, Teddy was found locked in a wire crate.
Since that time, he has been at the Oklahoma City animal shelter.
“This beautiful boy with the amazing ears and polka-dot nose will steal your heart the second you meet him. He has a wonderful personality, catches treats in the air like a true pro and gets along with other dogs very well,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted.
Teddy is 10-months-old now and has spent 184 days in the shelter.
He weighs 40 pounds and is a pit bull mix.
Teddy is neutered, is up-to-date on vaccinations, and is free to adopt.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.