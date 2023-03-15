OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A dog who has spent most of his life in the shelter is still searching for a loving family.

At just 3-months-old, Teddy was found locked in a wire crate.

Since that time, he has been at the Oklahoma City animal shelter.

“This beautiful boy with the amazing ears and polka-dot nose will steal your heart the second you meet him. He has a wonderful personality, catches treats in the air like a true pro and gets along with other dogs very well,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted.

Teddy is 10-months-old now and has spent 184 days in the shelter.

He weighs 40 pounds and is a pit bull mix.

Teddy is neutered, is up-to-date on vaccinations, and is free to adopt.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.