Dogs busted from fighting ring start rehabilitation training at Mabel Bassett Correctional Facility

McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of dogs rescued from a fighting ring earlier this year is now getting a second chance with the help of inmates at Mabel Bassett Correctional Facility.

Mabel Bassett’s dog training program is accepting 20 dogs into the program- that’s every dog that was confiscated from the operation.

Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue has been caring for the dogs since their rescue from Spencer, Oklahoma back before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Since then, the dogs have received much-needed medical care and have been learning how to live a normal life in their foster homes.

“We knew we were taking on a big task when we agreed to accept all 20 of these animals, but we also knew we couldn’t turn our backs on them. They’ve all made huge strides behaviorally and with the training at Mabel Bassett, they’re getting the very best second chance at life,” Amanda Reed, Vice President of Mutt Misfits said.

The inmates at Mabel Bassett are professionally trained to help rehabilitate the pups.

“The safety and wellbeing of our fosters, volunteers, adopters and animals is our top priority at Mutts. We’ve taken huge precautions with these dogs but in reality, they are just like any other companion animal, they’re just scared of being that companion they’re supposed to be. With the round-the-clock care in their foster homes and now the Mabel Bassett program, they are all being fully surrounded by positive training and compassion,” Missy Armstrong, Director of Logistics at Mutt Misfits said.

Officials say Calypso, a black pit bull, will be the first of the fighting dogs to begin training at Mabel Bassett on Friday.