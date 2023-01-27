VIROQUA, Wisconsin (KFOR/Storyful) – A police department in southwest Wisconsin is sharing video that might just make you laugh – but the officer involved did not appear amused.

Surveillance video at the top of this story shows Officer Carter Jamieson leaving the Viroqua Police Department.

When he pushed the door closed, snow on the roof directly above him gave way, giving Officer Jamieson a freezing shower of snow.

He shook the white stuff from his head and neck, and carried on without even cracking a smile.

“Viroqua Officer Carter Jamieson hopes you have a safe and uneventful evening with the forecasted winter storm,” the department posted on Facebook.